RSS

J. Todd

Russia has successfully beaten off invaders from the West time and again, and the epic struggles to preserve the nation’s identity against outside enemies have given rise to many excellent films. One of the greatest, Come andSee (1985), is a visi.. more

Apr 11, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4613.jpe

In part because of the greater garage-rock revival of the time, The Etiquette became one o Ages ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3207.jpe

Mixing backpacker hip-hop with a smattering of popular club rap doesn’t sound like Club Soda No Ice, Vol. 2. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4613.jpe

Def Harmonic was one of the bright spots in the mid-2000s Milwaukee hip-hop scene, during a time when the scene was a bit less vibrant and hopeful than it is today, but the group slowed down as the decade progressed and faded away by 2007 as membe.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES