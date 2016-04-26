RSS
J.S. Bach
Hilary Hahn on Bach
Violinist Hilary Hahn has long been considered one of the world’s great interpreters of J.S. Bach. As was evident in a recital Saturday evening at the Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Hahn’s playing of Bach has only deepened and ma... more
Apr 26, 2016 2:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Dance Happening: McDowell Club’s Dynamic Duos
MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents a concert of two-piano works at UW-Milwaukee on Sunday, March 13. more
Bach’s Second Son
Join Ensemble Musical Offering for a pre-concert presentation (7 p.m.) titled “The Sons of Bach” before its final performance of the season celebrating Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (1714-1788), J.S. Bach’s second son and distinguished proto... more
May 1, 2014 6:22 PM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
