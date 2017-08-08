J
CERF+ Aids Wisconsin Artists Affected by Flooding
In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more
Aug 8, 2017 Tyler Friedman
Mentoring Hope for Young Artists
Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora’s Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty’s dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuff more
Apr 11, 2017 John Schneider
Sprecher Beer and Milwaukee Pizza
Local beer enthusiasts have been pairing tall mugs of Sprecher beer and piping-hot pizza since 1985. Sprecher Brewing Company recently decided to take that familiar combo a step further early this year when more
Jun 10, 2014 Susan Harpt Grimes
The Vaccines Discover Their Identity
“When you’re 24 and young and bored and don't know who you are no more, there’s no hope, and it’s time to come of age.”These words, which appear in English rock band The Vaccines’ song “No Hope,” offer a candid look at a common strugg... more
Feb 5, 2013 Joshua Miller
MSO's Concert in the Basilica
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more
Mar 28, 2012 Thomas J. Hammer