In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more

Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora’s Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty’s dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuff more

Apr 11, 2017 2:01 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Local beer enthusiasts have been pairing tall mugs of Sprecher beer and piping-hot pizza since 1985. Sprecher Brewing Company recently decided to take that familiar combo a step further early this year when more

Jun 10, 2014 9:53 PM Dining Preview

“When you’re 24 and young and bored and don't know who you are no more, there’s no hope, and it’s time to come of age.”These words, which appear in English rock band The Vaccines’ song “No Hope,” offer a candid look at a common strugg... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:30 PM Music Feature

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

