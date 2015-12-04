RSS

Jack Grassel

Dec 4, 2015 3:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen discuss their new album and forthcoming concert at the Italian Community Center. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:00 PM Off the Cuff

The Uptowner opened in 1884 as a Schlitz bar, dedicated to pouring beer from the brewery that made Milwaukee famous. During Prohibition it was a drugstore; suspicions are that “medicinal” alcohol was dispensed. One of Milwaukee’s longes... more

Sep 17, 2014 12:44 AM Off the Cuff

Jazz may not be the music that made Milwaukee famous, but the local scene has been looking vibrant lately. Credit that development to the young generations of musicians who have inherited the scene and made it their own. Enough of the city’... more

Jan 30, 2013 4:01 PM Local Music

 At Blustein Brandino Fine Art in the Historic Third Ward’sMarshall Building, the second floor art gallery exhibits “New Photo Expression 2012.”Included in the excellent exhibition along with Wisconsin's Eddee Daniel and LarryD’Attillo, ph.. more

Nov 6, 2012 10:16 PM Visual Arts

Guitarist Jack Grassel has long been one of Milwaukee's most proficient (and prolific) jazz musicians, and singer Jill Jensen has been his partner in marriage and music since before the present century began. On Jack and Jill Jazz, Grassel'... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Guitarist and prolific recording artist Jack Grassel had already been playing in bands for several years before 1970, when he was finally asked to write a song. At the time, he was involved in the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s recently ... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

The prodigiouslytalented instrumentalist “plays the whole guitar,” he explain Magic Cereal ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

The Mitchell Park Domes kicks off its 2009 concert series tonight with an 8:30 p.m. perfor It’s About The Music ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shepherd-Express, Page 36 This Week in Milwaukee ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Most readers are probably well past their "end of the year" list saturation point by now, but there's one more that deserves special attention: Passion of the Weiss's The 50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2009. The blog has compiled a fantastic downloadabl.. more

