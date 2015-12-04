Jack Grassel
Silent Cinema Pioneer
Dec 4, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rapping with Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen
Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen discuss their new album and forthcoming concert at the Italian Community Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:00 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Beer, Music and Community
The Uptowner opened in 1884 as a Schlitz bar, dedicated to pouring beer from the brewery that made Milwaukee famous. During Prohibition it was a drugstore; suspicions are that “medicinal” alcohol was dispensed. One of Milwaukee’s longes... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:44 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Young Talent Injects Life into Milwaukee’s Jazz Scene
Jazz may not be the music that made Milwaukee famous, but the local scene has been looking vibrant lately. Credit that development to the young generations of musicians who have inherited the scene and made it their own. Enough of the city’... more
Jan 30, 2013 4:01 PM Kevin Lynch Local Music
Beauty & Body Image at Blutstein Brondino Fine Art
At Blustein Brandino Fine Art in the Historic Third Ward’sMarshall Building, the second floor art gallery exhibits “New Photo Expression 2012.”Included in the excellent exhibition along with Wisconsin's Eddee Daniel and LarryD’Attillo, ph.. more
Nov 6, 2012 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Jack Grassel & Jill Jensen
Guitarist Jack Grassel has long been one of Milwaukee's most proficient (and prolific) jazz musicians, and singer Jill Jensen has been his partner in marriage and music since before the present century began. On Jack and Jill Jazz, Grassel'... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jack Grassel’s Songs
Guitarist and prolific recording artist Jack Grassel had already been playing in bands for several years before 1970, when he was finally asked to write a song. At the time, he was involved in the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s recently ... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Milwaukee's Best Jazz Artist
The prodigiouslytalented instrumentalist “plays the whole guitar,” he explain Magic Cereal ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009
Jazz in the Domes
The Mitchell Park Domes kicks off its 2009 concert series tonight with an 8:30 p.m. perfor It’s About The Music ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dec. 4 - Dec. 10
Shepherd-Express, Page 36 This Week in Milwaukee ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Best Rap Songs of 2009
Most readers are probably well past their "end of the year" list saturation point by now, but there's one more that deserves special attention: Passion of the Weiss's The 50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2009. The blog has compiled a fantastic downloadabl.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music