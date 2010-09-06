Jacques Tourneur
Night of the Cult Classic
Zombies were big last decade, thanks to Danny Boyle’s nail-biting thriller 28 Days Later. Writer Joe Kane reminds us of that the recent breed of undead were born in George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead (1968), a movie routinely described as .. more
Sep 6, 2010 1:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Get Drunk DJs Get Down, Drunk
"We got asked to do my buddy's Christmas party in L.A.," Kevin Meyer, one half o The Get Drunk DJs will be spinning records in between sets by The Goodnight Loving, Gentle ,Local Music more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
I’ll Tell You Mine If You’ll Tell Me Yours
This is a short and to-the-point question that could have a very long answer-whole books, Sweet Life ,SEXPress more
Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Barbara Stanwyck Show
Barbara Stanwyck was a scrappy young thing in 1930s Hollywood and a femme fatale in the ‘40s. But by 1960, she was a grand old dame of movies, already over 50 and finding few good roles (a problem for actresses even today). She turned to televis.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood