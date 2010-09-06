RSS

Jacques Tourneur

Zombies were big last decade, thanks to Danny Boyle’s nail-biting thriller 28 Days Later. Writer Joe Kane reminds us of that the recent breed of undead were born in George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead (1968), a movie routinely described as .. more

Sep 6, 2010 1:02 PM I Hate Hollywood

"We got asked to do my buddy's Christmas party in L.A.," Kevin Meyer, one half o The Get Drunk DJs will be spinning records in between sets by The Goodnight Loving, Gentle ,Local Music more

Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

This is a short and to-the-point question that could have a very long answer-whole books, Sweet Life ,SEXPress more

Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

Barbara Stanwyck was a scrappy young thing in 1930s Hollywood and a femme fatale in the ‘40s. But by 1960, she was a grand old dame of movies, already over 50 and finding few good roles (a problem for actresses even today). She turned to televis.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES