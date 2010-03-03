RSS

Jaguar Love

blogimage4987.jpe

Mar 3, 2010 8:49 PM On Music

blogimage4987.jpe

Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a The Nutcracker ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1451.jpe

More than most, I understand that vocals are a matter of taste. I can barely listen to great albums by great bands like The Decemberists, The Hold Steady and Twilight Sad simply because those bands' respective singers make me cringe. So those who.. more

Aug 26, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES