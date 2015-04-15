RSS
Jaime Jastrab
Boulevard Theatre Presents Kate Fodor’s ‘Rx’
Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
When Old Lovers Meet
In Steven Dietz’s intimate comedy Shooting Star, two former lovers cross paths years later in an airport. Stranded by a snowstorm, the still free-spirited Elena (Anita Domnitz) and the now suit-and-tie guy Reed (Jaime Jastrab) try to find t... more
Feb 13, 2014 3:17 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Staccato Quirkiness
The Boulevard Theatre opens the 2013-2014 season with the Wisconsin premiere of Kim Rosenstock’s Tigers Be Still. The quirky comedy stars the charming Shannon Tyburski as a young woman trying to get her life off the more
Aug 8, 2013 2:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!