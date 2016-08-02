RSS
Jake Balistrieri
The Darker Side of Soul Low
Soul Low’s newest album, Nosebleeds, is much darker than their earlier efforts. Soul Low will play an album release show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Milwaukee’s Miramar Theatre; also appearing will be Milo and The Pukes. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Soul Low Indulge Garage-Pop Tendencies on ‘Sweet Pea’
With darker material on the way, Milwaukee indie-rockers Soul Low went for a garage-pop vibe on their latest EP. more
May 26, 2015 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Soul Low’s Nervy, Effusive Indie-Rock
“All my favorite singers couldn’t sing,” David Berman once croaked on a Silver Jews record. It’s unclear whether the guys in the Milwaukee trio Soul Low are Silver Jews people—if they are, the influence isn’t more
Aug 14, 2013 12:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!