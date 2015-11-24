Jake Brockmann
Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’
Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Does cloning preserve individuality and identity?
Playwright Caryl Churchill’s A Number is a timely script that explores the implications of human cloning. Jim Farrell and Joe Picchetti star in Splinter Group’s’ May 8-24 production. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Splinter Group Premieres ‘3 For The Road’
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 For The Road, three short plays that are connected by the theme of wanting to leave one’s life and live on the road. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:32 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Charlie Brown Grown Up
Splinter Group’s final performance of the season is a tour de force. Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead is a humorous but hard-hitting imagining of the “Peanuts” gang as high schoolers, replete with teen pre... more
Jun 19, 2014 5:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater