Jake Fuller
Wild Space Dance Co. Travels to New York
Wild Space DanceCompany is traveling to New York City with its new show, Carried Away , an experimental, site-specific piece consisting ofdance by Artistic Director Debra Loewen, film from Milwaukee visual artistsJake Fuller and Tom Bamberger a.. more
Mar 16, 2015 7:00 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
The Meaning of Movement
There was so much to consider during “Sight Readings,” Debra Loewen’s new site-specific dance performance at INOVA Gallery, that the hour-long experience more
Feb 5, 2014 1:16 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Dance Happening: Sight Readings
How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number more
Jan 22, 2014 11:52 PM John Schneider Dance
Exploring Wisconsin’s Past
Erica Janik sees Wisconsin with the eyes of a stranger who came to stay. Raised in Washington State, she looks past the homogenization that has increasingly afflicted Wisconsin and all of America to see those things that make us distinct. S... more
Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books