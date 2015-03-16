RSS

Jake Fuller

Wild Space DanceCompany is traveling to New York City with its new show, Carried Away , an experimental, site-specific piece consisting ofdance by Artistic Director Debra Loewen, film from Milwaukee visual artistsJake Fuller and Tom Bamberger a.. more

Mar 16, 2015 7:00 PM Around MKE

There was so much to consider during “Sight Readings,” Debra Loewen’s new site-specific dance performance at INOVA Gallery, that the hour-long experience more

Feb 5, 2014 1:16 AM Classical Music

How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number more

Jan 22, 2014 11:52 PM Dance

Erica Janik sees Wisconsin with the eyes of a stranger who came to stay. Raised in Washington State, she looks past the homogenization that has increasingly afflicted Wisconsin and all of America to see those things that make us distinct. S... more

Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Books

