James Baldwin
James Baldwin’s ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ Out on DVD
2017has been a good year for the legacy of James Baldwin. His writings on races inAmerica have inspired a new generation of essayists; his papers wereceremoniously donated to New York’s Schomberg Center for Research in Black.. more
May 5, 2017 2:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Documentary Shows that James Baldwin was No One’s ‘Negro’
James Baldwin held his own among the heavyweights of the civil rights movement, darting and jabbing like a Mohammad Ali of the mind. In 1979 the novelist-essayist of Go Tell it on the Mountain and Notes of a Native Son began assembling mate... more
Mar 28, 2017 3:08 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Watching the Stars
James Harvey opens his latest book with a quote from another great essayist, James Baldwin, on the essence of movie stars. “One does not go to see them act,” Baldwin wrote. “One goes to watch them be.” It was an astute observation 40 years a.. more
May 4, 2015 3:10 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Old 97’s w/ David Wax Museum
They’ll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97’s have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their latest album, 2008’s Blame It On Gravity , is their flashiest yet, a more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee