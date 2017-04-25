James Carrington
Post-Apocalypse Simpsons in Luminous Theatre’s ‘Mr. Burns’
Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Human Love In Fairy Land at Door Shakespeare
Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more
Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks Remembers Emmett Till
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Musical Warrior Princess Fundraiser for Umbrella Group
The View From Here is Timothy Huang’s musical about a novelist moving to New York. The show takes the form of a series of letters to a girl back home. Sound fun? Those interested in seeing the show staged with a decent budget under the power.. more
Oct 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
All In With the Big Singing Plant Next Month
The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more
May 18, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Chapin Sisters w/ NEeMA
A timely and unexpectedly solemn cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” earned the Los Angeles folk-pop group The Chapin Sisters considerable radio play in 2005, before the band had even performed its first show, and the group’s 2008 ful more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Various Artists
Five years after Katrina, the New Orleans music scene has largely been restored to where it was before the levees broke. The Crescent City’s unique place in American musical culture was documented over the years by the Folkways label. Class... more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Charming Hostess
One of the most spine-tingling recent rock albums has roots going back 3,000 years to the ancient folk magic of the Near East. Charming Hostess draws many of its lyrics from ancient Jewish texts, their images of a leviathan in the boundless... more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews