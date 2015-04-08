James Daley
Ann Walsh Bradley Wins, But the Supreme Court Will Be Transformed
It wasn't terribly shocking that state Supreme CourtJustice Ann Walsh Bradley won re-election and will serve another 10-yearterm on the court. She hadname recognition, a lot of good will behind her, and a well-organizedcampaign. In contrast, h..
Cleaning Up an Openly Corrupt Supreme Court
The re-election of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who regularly dissents from the court's brazenly corrupt majority, is a necessary first step toward cleaning up the court. That's because Rock County Circuit Judge James ...
Will Right-Wing Big Money Buy Another Seat on the State Supreme Court?
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley faces Rock County Judge James Daley on the April 7 ballot. Experts expect special interest group money to flood in before the election.
The Hold Steady @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
With their forceful classic-rock riffage and affable stage presence, The Hold Steady has deservedly earned the title "world's greatest bar band." They're exactly the type of group that inspires you to lift a beer in appreciation and
