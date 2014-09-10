RSS

James Gandolfini

Although James Gandolfini was not a one-note actor, he will always be associated with Tony Soprano, the role that gained him fame. Admittedly, his blunt-faced, hulking appearance would have inclined him toward gangsters and tough guys even... more

Sep 10, 2014 2:18 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

As Eva, Julia Louis-Dreyfus displays her comedic talent, but James Gandolfini is the surprise as Albert, an amiable bear of a man with a sense of humor and a vulnerable heart. The charming if rambling, chatty story captures the uncertain fi... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:48 PM Home Movies

Brad Pitt reunites with Andrew Dominik, director of the elegiac western The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, for a highly stylized, awfully brutal, sharply critical gangster picture, Killing Them Softly more

Nov 28, 2012 1:01 PM Film Reviews

