James Gandolfini
The Drop
Although James Gandolfini was not a one-note actor, he will always be associated with Tony Soprano, the role that gained him fame. Admittedly, his blunt-faced, hulking appearance would have inclined him toward gangsters and tough guys even... more
Sep 10, 2014 2:18 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 29
As Eva, Julia Louis-Dreyfus displays her comedic talent, but James Gandolfini is the surprise as Albert, an amiable bear of a man with a sense of humor and a vulnerable heart. The charming if rambling, chatty story captures the uncertain fi... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:48 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Killing Them Softly
Brad Pitt reunites with Andrew Dominik, director of the elegiac western The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, for a highly stylized, awfully brutal, sharply critical gangster picture, Killing Them Softly more
Nov 28, 2012 1:01 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews