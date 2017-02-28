James Mangold
Hugh Jackman Returns as Wolverine in ‘Logan’
Logan marks his ninth time Hugh Jackman takes on the role of Wolverine (aka Logan), one of the most recognizable characters in the Marvel universe, X-Men division. The screenplay has some weak links but the story pushes forward to a conclus... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:38 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Joaquin Phoenix Walks the Line
Johnny Cash walked into the rockabilly scene sideways, almost by accident, yet has become the early rock’n’roll figure most admired by generations unconceived during the 1950s and ‘60s. Joaquin Phoenix stepped into a set of myth-size shoes when.. more
Mar 9, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jim Gaffigan
You wouldn't necessarily know it from his failed sitcoms or his infuriating Sierra Mist commercials, but Jim Gaffigan, who performs tonight at 7 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, is actually very funny. In recent,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee