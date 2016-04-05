James Sensenbrenner
The Fight to Vote
Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more
Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
I Do Not Want Gucci Mane to Die
Troubled Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane yesterday celebrated his recent release from a mental institution by getting one of the ugliest face tattoos possible, a bright, giant triple-scoop ice cream cone that shoots lightening bolts. In happier times, t.. more
Jan 13, 2011 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee International Film Festival Update
Therewere many questions last fall regarding the fact that there was noMilwaukee Interna Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso