James Tasse
Milwaukee Chamber's Evening With A Family From The '40s
The serious mid-to-late 20th family drama had gone quite a few different places . . . walking into Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Subject Was Roses, I expected something profoundly dark. The 1964 drama about an adult son returning to his two .. more
Nov 21, 2010 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ballini & Ogburn
As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a guitarist/pianist who took home the Shepherd’s 2006 Best Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ryan Ogburn, the accomplished mandolinist from... more
Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Making Tracks: Milwaukee Film on DVD
One thing lifting Tracks above the level of many self-produced indie movies is the acting. Milwaukee director-writer Josh Rosenberg and his crew, including cinematographer Scott Foley, recruited their cast well and guided them ably. Several name.. more
Mar 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Armenian Fest
Armenian Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at St. John the Baptist Armenian Or Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee