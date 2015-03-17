James Winn
James Winn’s body of new paintings, on view at Tory Folliard Gallery, clothes the sprawling land in a mantle of light inspired by art historical predecessors and his attachment to nature. more
Mar 17, 2015 7:49 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
'James Winn: New Paintings' at Tory Folliard Gallery
This land is your land. This land is my land. From California to the New York island From the red wood forest to the Gulf Stream waters This land was made for you and Me.Woody Guthrie was right that this land is your land and my land. However, b.. more
Mar 11, 2015 7:20 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Crooked Fingers
Following the breakup of influential North Carolina indie-rock band Archers of Loaf in 1998, vocalist Eric Bachmann launched Crooked Fingers as his de facto solo project. By distancing himself from his previous group’s drunken wallowing more
