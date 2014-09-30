RSS

Janos Szasz

Inspired by The Great Houdini, The Amazing Randi became the most celebrated escape artist of the second half of the 20th century after helping stage Alice Cooper’s beheading and guest starring on “Happy Days.” Like his hero, Randi eventu... more

Sep 30, 2014 7:15 PM Film Clips

Hungary, 1913: Dr. Josef Brenner is a famous novelist whose day job in psychiatry has drained his creativity, leaving him incapable of forming a story. But his patient, Gizella, can’t stop writing, covering sheets of paper and the walls of her ce.. more

Nov 29, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2052.jpe

,Dining Out more

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES