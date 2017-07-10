RSS

The Jayhawks

selig.jpg.jpe

Madison writerChris Zantow is in the final stages of writing a book on Bud Selig’s fight tobring baseball back to Milwaukee and the history of the team that was theresult of his passions, tentatively titled BudSelig and the Brewers . A .. more

Jul 10, 2017 3:40 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

twim_brettnewski_.jpg.jpe

Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage19648.jpe

The '80s and '90s were special for Milwaukee music—an era when bands grounded in classic pop-rock songwriting (and often with an Americana accent) thrived on the city's East Side alt scene. One of the best, Sugarfoot, is returning to more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage15337.jpe

The Jayhawks emerged from the flourishing Twin Cities music scene of the '80s with a sound and feel deeply rooted in the soil of American music. Their 1989 album on Twin/Tone Records, Blue Earth, gained them a nationwide college-radio... more

Jul 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13724.jpe

The notion of Americana as a distinct musical genre was in its infancy when The Jayhawks emerged from the Twin Cities in the late ’80s, but their old-time, modern-world rock fits the form like a well-toned guy in a pair of faded jeans. Thei... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage7672.jpe

All the more endearing for being underdogs, the band and their music hold up on their own. A new anthology proves the point with more than 20 tracks spanning 15 years of major and indie label output. Perhaps it was the poetically melancholy... more

Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES