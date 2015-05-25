Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck w/ Billy Raffoul @ The Riverside Theater
Blues great Jeff Beck covered Jimi Hendrix, Sam Cooke and Stevie Wonder during his electrifying return to Milwaukee. more
May 25, 2015 6:40 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 9 Comments
‘Milwaukee Rock and Roll’
Did you know that on the same weekend that Woodstock took place, Milwaukee played host to its own concert featuring Jeff Beck, Blind Faith and other rockers at the Wisconsin State Fair Park? Rock ’n’ roll’s history in Milwaukee goes back de... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:27 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck @ The Riverside Theater
It's hard to imagine two acts more different than Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck. Wilson's Beach Boys are an American institution with a list of hits you'd need four hands to count, while the averag,Concert Reviews more
Oct 31, 2013 10:32 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Just Announced: Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck Will Close Their Tour at the Riverside Theater
At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more
Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Complete Metropolis
Fritz Langs monument in early science fiction, Metropolis (1927), never entirely made senseuntil now. The versions seen since World War II were recovered from edited or censored copies. The story literally had holes. But in 2008, an almost com.. more
Nov 22, 2010 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gallery Night and Day
The weather can usually be counted on to be at its worst during Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day events, where art venues debut new exhibits and host special events, but believe it or not, the weather should actually be pretty mi... more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jeff Beck (4/18)
The two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is coming to Milwaukee! Jeff Beck will be performing at Turner Hall on Saturday, April 18at 8pm. Jeff Beck is one of the influential guitarists that has ,Promotions more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions