Mostly Monsterly In Racine
What is perfectly normal for the group as a whole might not quite suit every individual in the group. This can be very difficult for anyone to understand. Children’s author Tammy Sauer has done a respectably successful job of illustrating .. more
Nov 7, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A biographical film on Apple founder Steve Jobs directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:09 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Watching Deer Hunters Over Dinner
Jeff Daniels’ Escanaba In Da Moonlight is one of a few prominent comedies celebrating life in rural Wisconsin. Like Guys on Ice , the show has been produced all over the country and continues to be quite popular. I personally love these shows beca.. more
Mar 10, 2015 2:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Groomed by her unrepentant “mom-ager” (Minnie Driver) to become a pop star, British singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is poised on the cusp of major stardom when she is overcome with depression and prepares to jump to her death from a Los An... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
In Tandem’s Comic Existential Crisis
A woman loses her faith in God, men and PBS. OK, so that last one sounds a little weird if you don't know that she also works for PBS. This is the central sense of loss at the heart of Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A. That unique sense more
Apr 25, 2013 4:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Civil War's Great Battles, Great Generals
Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee have entered American mythology as a pair of chivalrous opponents in the most horrific conflict in the nation's history, the Civil War. The 150th anniversary of the war's start in 1861 has prompted a rash of do.. more
Sep 9, 2011 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Low key with a very dry sense of humor and an undercurrent of sadness, Paper Man is the story of a floundering, chronically blocked novelist who settles into a cabin in a remote corner of New York State to write. The novelist, played like a dispir.. more
Jan 12, 2011 12:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Two Shows Extended
Alchemist Theatre’s success with H.H. Holmes last month was, evidently, no anomaly. The show’s success prompted plans for an even bigger Halloween show next year: FaustAn Evening at the Mephisto TheatreSmaller companies’ success continues into t.. more
Nov 13, 2010 9:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jeff Daniels’ acting career continues to thrive, but between film roles the actor dabbles in music, performing quaint, acoustic folk songs colored with gentle humor. With no pretense of greatness, Daniels has released a couple of live more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Another Season Over Our Heads In Racine
Racine's Over Our Head Players has a promising upcoming season. The group that debuted the war drama Lie Down With Dogs this past summer has announced a season featuring a three comedies and two shorts programs. Here's a look:TWO BY JEFF DANIEL.. more
Aug 27, 2010 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Agony of the Feet, the Pluck of the Irish
Sometimes the allure of sports lies not in flawless execution but the excruciating difficulty of performing the basics under pressure. The times when the analysts say, "Well, it wasn't pretty, but…"Take last week. Soccer's World Cup sho more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
More on the Bench Clearing Brawl
The bench clearing “brawl” that happened late in this week's game when Brewers pitcher Chris Smith beaned Piratesreliever Jeff Karstens just doesn't make any sense to me.Karstens wasn’t happy about this andtook a step or two in the direction of .. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Greendale Community Theatre's RENT: The vlog
Due to a mix-up involving Google Maps and a particularly bewildering #76 county bus route, I was unable to make opening night of Greendale Community Theatre's RENT. (There are very few venues in Milwaukee County I haven’t made it to yet. Gr.. more
Jul 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In fact, this veteran of more than 50 films and numerous stage productions vehemently deni The Answer Man, ,A&E Feature more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner A&E Feature
Conundrums in space and time are popular right now in pop culture. One example: the ABC series Life on Mars, concerning an NYPD detective who wakes up in 1973. Like many standout American shows, from All in the Family through American Idol,.. more
Jul 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Allow me to join the chorus of bloggers largely calling out Jay-Z for his pandering new single "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)." It's discouraging that Jay-Z would hone in on a lightning rod as tired as Auto-Tune; does this mean we can expect The Blu.. more
Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Off The Wall's The Shadowox
Whether or not it’s actually the case, it feels like there has been more of a concentration of heavy drama this past month than any other single month since the season began last August. In the Milwaukee theatre market, most months there usuall.. more
May 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Punk fans are notoriously fickle about bands selling out, but Alkaline Trio’s ascension from small-time macabre punk band to Killers-sized modern-rock band was so gradual and so natural that many fans might not even have noticed that their ... more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
After a seven-year hiatus from recording, former Smiths singer Morrissey returned a little bit grayer and a little chubbier but otherwise more or less the same for his seventh solo record in 2004, You Are the Quarry, the disc that returned ... more
Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Foreplay Mondays, a young weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that began in January, promises to offer a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist a bit too unreliable. Billing itself as a c... more
Mar 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee