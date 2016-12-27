Jeff Dunham
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 6-13
Jeff Dunham emerged as one of America’s top comedians not just for his novel choice of medium (he’s a ventriloquist) but also for his Christian, conservative values. He’s the Fox News Channel of the comedy more
Feb 5, 2014 1:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Firmly Meeting Expectations in a Dark Room
Breathtakingly acceptable.Dazzlingly competent.Stunningly satisfactory.It's difficult to come up with the right words sometimes. On my way out of the show friday night, I ran into an actor who is in rehearsals for a kind of an offbeat pseudo-ho.. more
Nov 24, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jeff Dunham
The comedic equivalent of a T-shirt with one of the World Trade Center towers shoved up Osama Bin Laden's rectum, Jeff Dunham emerged as one of America's top comedians not only for his novel choice of medium (he's a ventriloquist) but also. more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Announces Five Main Stage Headliners
<p> The Wisconsin State Fair has announced five of its 11 Potawatomi Bingo Casino Main Stage headliners for this year\'s event, and they\'re the motley bunch you\'d expect from a State Fair: a country singer, a Christian singer, an oldies revue, s.. more
Feb 25, 2012 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jeff Dunham
The comedic equivalent of a T-shirt with one of the World Trade Center towers shoved up Osama Bin Laden's rectum, Jeff Dunham emerged as one of America's top comedians not only for his novel choice of medium (he's a ventriloquist)... more
Aug 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jeff Dunham
The comedic equivalent of a T-shirt with one of the World Trade Center towers shoved up Osama Bin Laden’s rectum, Jeff Dunham emerged as one of America’s top comedians not only for his novel choice of medium (he’s a ventriloquist) but more
Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cabernet Franc
Anyone who's been drinking wine for awhile has probablyheard of Cabernet Franc, but it's usually just a blending grape—often mentionedas the "third varietal" in most Bordeauxblends and meritages, b,The Naked Vine more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Jeff Dunham
The straight man to his entourage of crass puppets, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will film his upcoming Comedy Central special tonight at the Pabst Theater over the course of two sold-out performances, at 7 a,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Jun. 5 - Jun. 11
Thursday, June 5 Clamnation @ Jazz in the Park, 6 p.m. If last weekend’s RiverSplash! didn’t make it official enough, there can be no doubt that Milwaukee’s summer festival season has finally arrived now that Jazz in th... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee