RSS

Jeff Ircink

Aug 27, 2014 10:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Somewhere in the middle of the hottest days of the year, the Alchemist Theatre stages a drama set in a run-down little motel on the edge of the great American desert. Fool For Love is an interesting study in artifice. One of playwright Sam Shepar.. more

Jun 7, 2011 5:50 PM Theater

blogimage10603.jpe

Tito Gonzales began performing in Cuba, singing and playing the diminutive local guitar called the tres. Somehow, he made his way to San Francisco and formed a band with fellow Cuban expatriates, Son de Cuba. Their new album is a band effor... more

Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage6964.jpe

Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also part of what makes Polish Fest such a gem. Without battling incessant crowds or paying inordinate admission fees, patro... more

Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES