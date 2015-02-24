Jeff Kriesel
Societal Insight, Anime Style
Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Quasimondo’s ‘Animal Farm’
George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more
Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Professor Lonsdale at Tenth Street
The World's Stage Theatre opens its first ever Project: Working Title show this week with a production of a new play by Courtney Stirn. The premise behind P:WT is evidently to provide something of a pressure cooker for new material. A script i.. more
Jul 27, 2012 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Symphony Chorus’ Moving ‘In Memoriam’
Good compositions by local composers were featuredamong 22 works, including those by chor Snow Dreams ,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music