Jeff Kriesel

Photo Credit: All Friends Photography

Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more

Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more

Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Theater

 The World's Stage Theatre opens its first ever Project: Working Title show this week with a production of a new play by Courtney Stirn. The premise behind P:WT is evidently to provide something of a pressure cooker for new material. A script i.. more

Jul 27, 2012 8:02 PM Theater

Good compositions by local composers were featuredamong 22 works, including those by chor Snow Dreams ,Classical Music/Dance more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

