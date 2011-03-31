Jefferson Pinder
Mark Clements Interview 3 of 5: Defining the Rep
And now, the third in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Three of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, in which we discuss the role of the Rep and a rather interesting project he's initiated to commission a steady str.. more
Mar 31, 2011 11:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tuesdays With Morrie in Elm Grove
As the national dialogue about budgets, teachers and pay continues to boil, it’s nice to see an outpouring of appreciation for an often-thankless profession. The Sunset Playhouse’s latest show is a tribute to the student-teacher relationships th.. more
Mar 14, 2011 1:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jefferson Pinder
The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through mid-June, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the... more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jefferson Pinder
The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through mid-June, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the... more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Navigating Extremes
The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured Fisticuffs ,Art more
May 5, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts