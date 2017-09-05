RSS

Jennifer Herrick

Thomas Jefferson is quoted as saying, “I cannot live without books,” and Jenni Herrick could not agree more. As a child, Jenni dreamed of owning her own bookstore and living above it, and her favorite places included the local library and an independent bookstore in her suburban Milwaukee neighborhood. An avid reader of all genres, Jenni enjoys great literary fiction in addition to books about world history, environmental issues, gardening and outdoor adventure, and stories set on the African continent.

Jenni Herrick has been penning weekly book preview articles for the Shepherd Express since 2009, where she has written about both well-established and emerging authors who are visiting Milwaukee-area bookstores, libraries, and public venues in support of their novels, poetry collections, and artistic work. Through her book preview articles, Jenni has discovered many of her favorite contemporary authors, from T.C. Boyle and Roxanne Gay, to Dave Eggers and Zadie Smith.

In addition to writing, Jenni has a full-time career working in higher education where she has helped design common reading programs for two Wisconsin campuses. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Ball State University.

emilywhite.jpg.jpe

Emily White’s Interning 101 is perfect for current college students and mid-career professionals alike. She will discuss her book on Sept. 8 at Voyageur Book Shop. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:41 PM Books

bookpreview_bookcover.jpg.jpe

Mary Doria Russell’s latest historical fiction novel, Epitaph: A Novel of the O.K. Corral, gives Wyatt Earp’s side of the story. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:40 PM Books

bookpreview_bretanthonyjohnston.jpg.jpe

It is summer in the swelteringly hot town of Southport, Texas, when the seemingly impossible happens. Young Justin Campbell, who disappeared four years earlier at the age of 12, is suddenly reunited with his family after a flea market vendo... more

Nov 13, 2014 3:22 PM Books

Nineteenth-century poet, author and naturalist Henry David Thoreau once said, “The world is but a canvas to our imagination.” Deeply concerned with protecting the environment and treasuring our natural landmarks, Thoreau even today remai... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:43 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Hard-nosed private investigator V.I. Warshawski has brought her keen intellect to the mean streets time and again. Making her home in Chicago, this spunky middle-aged dynamo is used to dealing with the most unsolvable cases and her current ... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:28 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES