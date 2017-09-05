Jennifer Herrick

Thomas Jefferson is quoted as saying, “I cannot live without books,” and Jenni Herrick could not agree more. As a child, Jenni dreamed of owning her own bookstore and living above it, and her favorite places included the local library and an independent bookstore in her suburban Milwaukee neighborhood. An avid reader of all genres, Jenni enjoys great literary fiction in addition to books about world history, environmental issues, gardening and outdoor adventure, and stories set on the African continent.
Jenni Herrick has been penning weekly book preview articles for the Shepherd Express since 2009, where she has written about both well-established and emerging authors who are visiting Milwaukee-area bookstores, libraries, and public venues in support of their novels, poetry collections, and artistic work. Through her book preview articles, Jenni has discovered many of her favorite contemporary authors, from T.C. Boyle and Roxanne Gay, to Dave Eggers and Zadie Smith.
In addition to writing, Jenni has a full-time career working in higher education where she has helped design common reading programs for two Wisconsin campuses. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Ball State University.