Jeremy Irons
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 20, 2017
Three of Bob Hope’s films including two of his best (My Favorite Brunette, Road to Rio) have been released on Blu-ray, along with the Showtime series “The Borgias: The Complete Series." more
Jul 18, 2017 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips 12.22
These movies are scheduled to be out in theaters teh week of December 19th. more
Dec 20, 2016 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital 11.15
American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more
Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Meet ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’
The Man Who Knew Infinity is a well-wrought biography of a brilliant figure, Srinivasa Ramanujan, who remains little known outside his own field of mathematics. more
May 17, 2016 4:13 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Night Train to Lisbon
JeremyIrons is always worth watching. In NightTrain to Lisbon , he plays Raimund Gregorius, a Latin instructor anddoddering intellectual who can’t see the world beyond his books. On his way tothe academy, he looks up and.. more
Dec 28, 2013 1:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘The Words’ Crafts an Intelligent Drama
The Words is a story about the allure of storytelling framed by an author whose new novel is about a frustrated novelist acclaimed as “the storyteller of his generation” only after passing off someone else’s work ... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Wisconsin Master’s Series: Emily Groom
The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 at th more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Real Brideshead
I have been a good sport about the 2008 feature film adaptation of Brideshead Revisited, both when it came to theaters last summer and to DVD last month. But now someone was nice enough to send me “Brideshead Revisited: 25th Anniversary Collector.. more
Feb 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Appaloosa
The first sound is of pounding hooves and the first sight is of three horsemen hurrying over the crest of a dun colored hill, framed by the wooden gate to a ranch in desolate country. The city marshal and his deputies have come to arrest one of t.. more
Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Boys Next Door
The Sunset Playhouse’s latest production mines humor from one of the most unlikely, The Boys Next Door ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
City Lights
One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee