Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Theater

First Stage raises the curtain on 2015 with playwright Y. York’s adaptation of the Jerry Spinelli children’s book Stargirl. Recommended for kids 10 and up, the play tells the story of a homeschooled girl who enrolls in a high school that is much b.. more

Dec 22, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

First Stage brings award-winning author Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book for young adults to life in Crash. The play, a growing-up story of a teenage boy who wants nothing more than for his more

Apr 4, 2014 12:23 AM Theater

Bullying is often the big elephant in a room (or hallway, or workplace), recognized by most but hard to address. First Stage’s upcoming show Crash is bound to be a great conversation starter and learning experience on the topic for ages 8 a... more

Mar 20, 2014 5:52 PM Theater

It’s a beautiful day, so it looks like the roof at Miller Park should be open for the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6:10 pm. game against the New York Mets this evening. more

May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

