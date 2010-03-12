Jerseys
Packers to wear throwback jersey
JSOnline.com reported yesterday that the Packers will be wearing a third, alternate jersey during the upcoming season. The report says it’s guaranteed for one game, but may make another appearance.The blurb doesn’t offer any information but does.. more
Mar 12, 2010 2:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
New York Dolls
With 'Cause I Sez So, the Dolls' second act is well under way, thumbing its nose at F. Sco 'Cause I Sez So ,CD Reviews more
Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Cool Kite Festival
One of the city’s oddest New Year’s Day traditions, the Cool Kite Festival returns to Veterans Park today for five hours of family fun from noon until 5 p.m. As you can imagine, the organizers m,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
OregoNike releases special Rose Bowl jerseys
<p>I suppose it was inevitable the minute Oregon won the Pac-12 and it was decided they would play in the Rose Bowl that Nike would take this opportunity of a national stage to introduce some awful, vomit-inducing unis.</p> <p>Those unis were i.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports