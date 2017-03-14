Jewish Community Relations Counc
Milwaukee Responds to the Rising Tide of Hatred
“Where previously racist rhetoric was looked down upon and sidelined, we now have an administration that has normalized it. This is very dangerous," says Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition. Munjed Ahmad, a ... more
Mar 14, 2017 4:45 PM David Luhrssen News Features 14 Comments
Ugly Acts of Anti-Semitism Surface in Milwaukee
Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more
Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Straight to Hell
Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more
Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee