Jim Farrell

Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Theater

Splinter Group will be staging a trio of one-acts on a pair of performances next month. Splinter Stripped is being billed as, “A night of One-Acts, stripped to the basics.” Here’s a look: The Other Room by Ariadne Blayde is about an autistic.. more

Jun 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Playwright Caryl Churchill’s A Number is a timely script that explores the implications of human cloning. Jim Farrell and Joe Picchetti star in Splinter Group’s’ May 8-24 production. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:06 PM Theater

Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 For The Road, three short plays that are connected by the theme of wanting to leave one’s life and live on the road. more

Jan 27, 2015 11:32 PM Theater

It is said that real life mirrors art. John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation, which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, uses both as a starting point. Six Degrees is based upon a real account that began in 1983 with a smooth-talk... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

