Jim Farrell
Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’
Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Splinter Group Strips in Mid-July
Splinter Group will be staging a trio of one-acts on a pair of performances next month. Splinter Stripped is being billed as, “A night of One-Acts, stripped to the basics.” Here’s a look: The Other Room by Ariadne Blayde is about an autistic.. more
Jun 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Does cloning preserve individuality and identity?
Playwright Caryl Churchill’s A Number is a timely script that explores the implications of human cloning. Jim Farrell and Joe Picchetti star in Splinter Group’s’ May 8-24 production. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Splinter Group Premieres ‘3 For The Road’
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 For The Road, three short plays that are connected by the theme of wanting to leave one’s life and live on the road. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:32 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Sunset's Revealing 'Six Degrees of Separation'
It is said that real life mirrors art. John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation, which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, uses both as a starting point. Six Degrees is based upon a real account that began in 1983 with a smooth-talk... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater