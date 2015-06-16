Jim James
My Morning Jacket Return, Wiser Than Ever
My Morning Jacket leader Jim James explains how Bob Dylan inspired the group’s latest album and why another is coming soon. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:30 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Ahmed Nasheed: Dhaalu Raa (Asasi Records)
Remote in geography and from the concerns of the outside world, the Maldives is an Islamic republic spread out over 200 islands in the Indian Ocean. The inhabitants developed their own rhythms and poetry over the centuries, yet Western rock... more
Apr 7, 2014 5:39 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Jim James @ The Pabst Theater
Solo albums can be frustrating. With no one else around to reel back a frontman's excesses, these efforts often lack self-restraint and delve headfirst through an artist's personal eclecticism. These dubious records ultimately more
Apr 22, 2013 10:56 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Jim James Will Sign Stuff at the Exclusive Company Thursday
My Morning Jacket fans who have always wondered what Jim James' beard looks like up close, consider this your chance. The singer will appear at an in-store signing and meet-and-greet Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the East Side Exclusive Company in.. more
Apr 17, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jim James to Play the Pabst Theater on April 19
Next week, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James will release his first solo album, Regions of Light and Sound of God , an expansive piece that builds on the genre-hopping sensibilities of My Morning Jacket's most wide-ranging albums—it's a hodgepo.. more
Jan 28, 2013 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
My Morning Jacket w/ Band of Horses @ BMO Harris Pavilion
When reports emerged that a Summerfest side stage would be converted into a micro-amphitheater to host one-off musical performances throughout the summer, the concept didn't seem daring so much as obvious. For a city so smitten with the... more
Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Monsters of Folk's Mighty Fine Debut
Full disclosure: I don’t much care for M. Ward. I find his songwriting nearly as dull as his listless, smug voice, and I find his invocation of vintage American music to be disingenuous, just another affect he slathers over his flimsy songs. .. more
Sep 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hey Look, Another Conor Oberst Band
It looks like that long-rumored Conor Oberst/Jim Jones/M. Ward collaboration is actually going to happen: Monsters of Folk—wow what a name—will release their debut album on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent out this morning that promises.. more
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
