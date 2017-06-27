Jim Pickering
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
Staged reading of Anthony Wood’s PUBLIC TV next week
Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cheers to Chamber This Weekend
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts a 40th Anniversary gala this weekend. Cheers to Chamber celebrates the ’40s this year with a classy Swing-inspired evening at the ever-classy Milwaukee Club on 706 N. Jefferson. The authentic period feel to.. more
Jun 5, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Funniest 'Christmas Carol' Ever?
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns once again during the holidays, reminding us of what the spirit of the season is all about. But unlike our winter’s accompanying cold and ice, this current Milwaukee more
Dec 4, 2013 12:22 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A SUITE NYE Party
Ring in the New Year with Suite on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 9pm until 4am. Tickets are $20 in advance, tickets guarantee walk in admission until 11:30 pm. Due to following capacity laws Suite will have to hold a line if they hit capac... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee