RSS

Jim Pickering

peckpavilion.jpg.jpe

In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

15036294_10211318216651737_6059280007669615182_n.jpg.jpe

Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts a 40th Anniversary gala this weekend. Cheers to Chamber celebrates the ’40s this year with  a classy Swing-inspired evening at the ever-classy Milwaukee Club on 706 N. Jefferson. The authentic period feel to.. more

Jun 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns once again during the holidays, reminding us of what the spirit of the season is all about. But unlike our winter’s accompanying cold and ice, this current Milwaukee more

Dec 4, 2013 12:22 AM Theater

Ring in the New Year with Suite on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 9pm until 4am. Tickets are $20 in advance, tickets guarantee walk in admission until 11:30 pm. Due to following capacity laws Suite will have to hold a line if they hit capac... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11685.jpe

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES