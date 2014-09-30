RSS
Jimi: All Is By My Side
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. Oct. 2-8
Warpaint, Erasure, Santana and more! more
Sep 30, 2014 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
John Ridley on Jimi Hendrix
John Ridley is the great success story to come out of Milwaukee in recent years. The writer-director earned an Oscar for his carefully calibrated screenplay, 12 Years a Slave . He returns with a dramatization of a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix.. more
Sep 24, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Carte Blanche’s Intimate ‘Streetcar Named Desire’
The domestic drama of Tennessee Williams’ classic A Streetcar Named Desire has an explosive intensity in Carte Blanche’s intimate studio environment. This is a Streetcar that billows with cigarette smoke and bursts with sudden anger.Katrina... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
