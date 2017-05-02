Jo
Nine Spots for Premium Margaritas
The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more
May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 3 Comments
City Guide 2016: The New
An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
The Shadow King: The Bizarre Afterlife of King Tut’s Mummy (Da Capo), by Jo Marchant
Although King Tut is one of history’s most famous monarchs, the facts of his life remain disputed. Along with its lively account of archeology emerging from its treasure hunting roots just before the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, The Shadow... more
Sep 15, 2013 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
Art Meets Literature in 'Painting Borges'
More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” The exhibition opens April 30 at Latino Arts Inc. in the United Communit... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts