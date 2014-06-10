Joe Crawford Mrazek
Back to the (Sustainable) Future
You can climb aboard a shiny orange, maroon, green, red or yellow streetcar in Downtown Kenosha and, for just a dollar, take a trip back in time. But don’t be fooled: the city’s modest fleet of 63-year-old streetcars is more than a nostalgi... more
Jun 10, 2014 9:39 PM Joe Crawford Mrazek A&E Feature 1 Comments
Racine and Kenosha’s Best Bands are Led by Women
Donoma, Folkswagon, Ash Can School and the Jill Plaisted Band are making waves in Kenosha and Racine’s once male-dominated music scenes. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:13 PM Joe Crawford Mrazek Music Feature 1 Comments
Casually Elegant Spanish Dining
Stepping into Olde Madrid in Downtown Racine on a busy Saturday evening, you’re met by a hospitable staff and some enticing aromas. The dining room seats just 60, but it features a bar where you can sample the eclectic wine list while await... more
Jun 18, 2014 6:23 PM Joe Crawford Mrazek Dining Out
Back to the (Sustainable) Future
You can climb aboard a shiny orange, maroon, green, red or yellow streetcar in Downtown Kenosha and, for just a dollar, take a trip back in time. But don’t be fooled: the city’s modest fleet of 63-year-old streetcars is more than a nostalgi... more
Jun 10, 2014 9:39 PM Joe Crawford Mrazek A&E Feature 1 Comments