Joe Crawford Mrazek

You can climb aboard a shiny orange, maroon, green, red or yellow streetcar in Downtown Kenosha and, for just a dollar, take a trip back in time. But don’t be fooled: the city’s modest fleet of 63-year-old streetcars is more than a nostalgi... more

Jun 10, 2014 9:39 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Donoma, Folkswagon, Ash Can School and the Jill Plaisted Band are making waves in Kenosha and Racine’s once male-dominated music scenes. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:13 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Stepping into Olde Madrid in Downtown Racine on a busy Saturday evening, you’re met by a hospitable staff and some enticing aromas. The dining room seats just 60, but it features a bar where you can sample the eclectic wine list while await... more

Jun 18, 2014 6:23 PM Dining Out

