Joe Dudzik
Endorsement: Vote Tim Carpenter for Alderman on Tuesday, Aug. 18
Although residents of this South Side district are feeling the loss of their long-time alderman, Joe Dudzik, fortunately they can support a highly qualified candidate who will be just as devoted to their needs—Tim Carpenter, who currently r... more
Aug 11, 2015 7:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Condolences Pouring in for Alderman Joe Dudzik
Last night MilwaukeeAlderman Joe Dudzik was killed in a motorcycle accident. Dudzik had workedfor the city’s Department of Public Works before being elected to the MilwaukeeCommon Council in 2002. Dudzik was very active in his community and als.. more
May 22, 2015 3:20 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
German Fest
The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more
Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee