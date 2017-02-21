RSS

Joe Foust

Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Theater

There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Performing Arts Weekly

No doubt about it, Nancy Drew was a gal ahead of her time. The famed teen detective of the 1930s sparked the imaginations of millions of young girls who longed to experience Nancy’s more

May 9, 2014 3:45 AM Theater

Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more

Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Theater

