Joe Mcphee
Poetry and Clarinets with Absinthe On The Side
Blues fans arefamiliar with Muddy Water’s 1969 album “Fathers and Sons,” which pairs Muddyand his longtime piano man Otis Span with a younger generation of bluesmen likeMike Bloomfield, who spent his teenage years studying at Muddy’s .. more
Nov 21, 2015 9:45 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Okka Fest Returns for Another Weekend of Improvised Music
For the seventh year in a row, Okka Fest will bring improvised music and free jazz to Bay View. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:21 PM Tyler Friedman Local Music
Howard Wiley & The Angola Project
The young San Francisco saxophonist Howard Wiley continues to explore the seminal significance of the Angola Prison Farm, the Louisiana prison camp where African Americans such as Leadbelly and other bluesmen and vernacular musicians were i... more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
