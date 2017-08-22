RSS

Joe Picchetti

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

Nov 27, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more

Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Theater

Photo Courtesy of Windfall Theater

Windfall Theatre brings a classy, upper-class, Roaring Twenties musical mood to its cozy stage as an immortal struggles to understand mortality in Death Takes a Holiday. more

May 10, 2016 4:28 PM Theater

Milwaukee actor Joe Picchetti reflects on the path that led him to Milwaukee, away to LA and back again. more

Mar 8, 2016 9:45 AM Spring Arts Guide

Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more

Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Theater

Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Theater

Windfall Theater, FB

Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen’s weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matr,Theater more

Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Theater

Stagecloud brings a series of clever shorts to the stage this month in its initial offering with The Hyperreality Show: a fun, thoughtful comedic exploration. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:24 PM Theater

Emerging entertainment group Stageloud presents its first offering at the Tenth Street Theatre this month. Hyperreality Show is a series of four shorts conceived by Sean Douglass that explore the na,Theater more

Aug 10, 2015 10:31 AM Theater

It’s easy enough to make fun of the promotional video. It's every bit as breathtaking as a PowerPoint presentation. It looks like they raided Shutterstock looking for the right footage. Watching it makes me feel kind of like I’m in a conven.. more

Aug 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

Splinter Group stages a provocative cloning drama about a great many things as it brings Caryl Churchill’s 'A Number' to this stage. more

May 11, 2015 3:15 PM Theater

Playwright Caryl Churchill’s A Number is a timely script that explores the implications of human cloning. Jim Farrell and Joe Picchetti star in Splinter Group’s’ May 8-24 production. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:06 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more

Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre opens its season with a drama about one man’s search for cultural and personal identity as it presents the world premiere of Louise Zamparutti’s more

Oct 1, 2014 3:19 PM Theater

Splinter Group’s final performance of the season is a tour de force. Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead is a humorous but hard-hitting imagining of the “Peanuts” gang as high schoolers, replete with teen pre... more

Jun 19, 2014 5:24 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre makes a trip to the edge of the desert with Robert Sherwood’s 1930s drama The Petrified Forest. The ensemble encounter set in a desolate roadside diner in Arizona is the story of a group of people who all seem emotionally r... more

Feb 19, 2014 5:29 PM Theater

Quite a few people could be heard commenting on the set opening night. Stephen Hudson-Mairet's giant, imposing castle structure seems heavy and solid enough for the giant stone blocks to tumble through the stage floor of the Cabot Theatre. The m.. more

Apr 18, 2011 11:27 AM Theater

