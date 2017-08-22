Joe Picchetti
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 24-30, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
The Delightful Chaos of Windfall Theatre’s ‘Metromaniacs’
Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Still with Renaissance’s Groundworks next month
Nov 27, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summit Players Brings ‘Shakespeare Out of a Trunk’ to Wisconsin State Parks
While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more
Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
The Warm Presence of Death?
Windfall Theatre brings a classy, upper-class, Roaring Twenties musical mood to its cozy stage as an immortal struggles to understand mortality in Death Takes a Holiday. more
May 10, 2016 4:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee's Theater Family
Milwaukee actor Joe Picchetti reflects on the path that led him to Milwaukee, away to LA and back again. more
Mar 8, 2016 9:45 AM Joe Piccetti Spring Arts Guide
Windfall’s Close-Up Family Comedy
Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more
Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’
Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Intensity of Ibsen
Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Intensity of Ibsen
Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen’s weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matr,Theater more
Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Four Shorts into Reality With Stagecloud
Stagecloud brings a series of clever shorts to the stage this month in its initial offering with The Hyperreality Show: a fun, thoughtful comedic exploration. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Four Shorts into Reality With Stagecloud
Emerging entertainment group Stageloud presents its first offering at the Tenth Street Theatre this month. Hyperreality Show is a series of four shorts conceived by Sean Douglass that explore the na,Theater more
Aug 10, 2015 10:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stagecloud Opens at the Tenth Street Theatre
It’s easy enough to make fun of the promotional video. It's every bit as breathtaking as a PowerPoint presentation. It looks like they raided Shutterstock looking for the right footage. Watching it makes me feel kind of like I’m in a conven.. more
Aug 1, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mystery of a Past He Never Knew
Splinter Group stages a provocative cloning drama about a great many things as it brings Caryl Churchill’s 'A Number' to this stage. more
May 11, 2015 3:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Does cloning preserve individuality and identity?
Playwright Caryl Churchill’s A Number is a timely script that explores the implications of human cloning. Jim Farrell and Joe Picchetti star in Splinter Group’s’ May 8-24 production. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Splinter Group Stages a Single Mood in Three Parts
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more
Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
World Premiere at Windfall Theatre
Windfall Theatre opens its season with a drama about one man’s search for cultural and personal identity as it presents the world premiere of Louise Zamparutti’s more
Oct 1, 2014 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Charlie Brown Grown Up
Splinter Group’s final performance of the season is a tour de force. Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead is a humorous but hard-hitting imagining of the “Peanuts” gang as high schoolers, replete with teen pre... more
Jun 19, 2014 5:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Windfall Theatre travels to 'The Petrified Forest'
Windfall Theatre makes a trip to the edge of the desert with Robert Sherwood’s 1930s drama The Petrified Forest. The ensemble encounter set in a desolate roadside diner in Arizona is the story of a group of people who all seem emotionally r... more
Feb 19, 2014 5:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Passion and Wit in A Spring's Fine Winter
Quite a few people could be heard commenting on the set opening night. Stephen Hudson-Mairet's giant, imposing castle structure seems heavy and solid enough for the giant stone blocks to tumble through the stage floor of the Cabot Theatre. The m.. more
Apr 18, 2011 11:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater