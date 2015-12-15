Joe Sorge
Fresh Donuts, Strong Coffee at Holey Moley
Located in the spacious lobby of a Third Ward building, Holey Moley Doughnuts (316 N Milwaukee) is a hidden treat for those with a sweet tooth. Featuring several different types of donuts, rotating and made fresh daily and your standard cof... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:47 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Holey Moley at Miller Park
Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts is bringing together baseball and glazed goodness! Next time you catch a game at Miller Park, delicious coffee and fresh-made doughnuts will be at your #1 foam fingertips. This is Holey Moley’s second location and fa.. more
Feb 27, 2015 8:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Onesto in the Third Ward
Milwaukee’s Third Ward has a new place for great Italian food. Onesto, which means “honest” in Italian, opened this past summer and has been putting out honestly good food ever since. more
Nov 18, 2014 9:14 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Thriller: The Musical Life of Michael Jackson (Da Capo), by Nelson George
With Thriller, Nelson George views the significance of Michael Jackson in light of his best-selling album, perhaps the last long player with the capacity to define an era. A veteran R&B reporter, George chronicled Jackson’s ascent from star... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books