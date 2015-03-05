Joe Westerlund
This Week on The Disclaimer: Grandma Sparrow
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly klatch with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by musician Joe Westerlund. Best known to some for his work in the psychedelic folk band Megafaun, he's playing Alverno C.. more
Mar 5, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Megafaun Wings It
Megafaun is on the unglamorous end of one of music's most romanticized origin stories. In 2006, singer-songwriter... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Bad Example Debuts With ‘Fahrenheit 451’
Summer is an excellent time for newer theater companies in Milwaukee. Bite Theatre, Optimist Theatre and The World’s Stage all have produced shows in June. And now, on Thursday, July 8, another new theater company will debut with a daring p... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater