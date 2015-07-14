Joel Mccrea
Newspapers on Film
Many great films have used newspapers in plots and settings. All the President’s Men is one of the best. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:23 PM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews
Tea Party in the Old West?
Liberalismhas often floundered this century against the right. Maybe one reason is thatliberals stand on political platforms while rightists ride with thefoundational myth of America as a frontier land of rugged cowboys. .. more
Jan 2, 2014 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jesus Christ Superstar
Though it would sound almost blasphemously arrogant if he were to say it himself, Jesus Christ is the role Ted Neeley was born to play. Neeley starred in the 1973 film adaptation of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee