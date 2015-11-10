John Cale
The Velvet Underground: Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition
Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition is the re-release of the fourth album and final chapter in the history of America’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band, The Velvet Underground. Loaded was a horse of a different color and, taken on its ow... more
Nov 10, 2015 4:04 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
The Velvet Underground: The Velvet Underground 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (Polydor Universal)
The Velvet Underground 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition collects three different mixes of the album plus three additional discs of live material, outtakes. It is worth every penny. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:25 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
The Velvet Underground: White Light/White Heat (45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (Polydor)
Few bands make a career-defining record the second time at bat. Then again, the Velvet Underground was no ordinary band. By the time they recorded White Light/White Heat (in two days, no less) it was clear this was not the Summer of Love. H... more
Dec 29, 2013 11:54 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews