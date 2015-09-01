John Carr
Mike Fredrickson: After It’s Over
Once again working with producer John Sieger, Milwaukee guitarist Mike Fredrickson’s After It’s Over delivers 14 songs that thrust and parry across genres, held together by the fabric of Fredrickson’s songwriting and the musicianship of dru... more
Sep 1, 2015 5:56 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Mike Benign Ponders Middle Age with 'Here's How it Works'
For rock songwriters, middle age is the topic less taken. Great novelists have long made the subject their own, but rock still perceives itself as a young person’s game—even if many of the bestselling touring acts haven’t seen the sunny sid... more
Mar 5, 2014 1:45 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Mike Fredrickson
No one does lovelorn like Mike Fredrickson. And if the Milwaukee songwriter, guitarist and singer hasn’t just lost his girlfriend on Make It Stop, he’s surveying the impossibility of finding true love... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews