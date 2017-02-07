RSS

John Coltrane

Canadian pianist Brian Dickinson has been a prolific recording artist. On his 11th album, The Rhythm Method recorded by the Brian Dickinson Quintet, the music is original but much of it is obviously dedicated to the artists that inspired hi... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:05 PM Album Reviews

David Luhrssen reviews a list of album sets that would make great holiday gifts for music lovers. more

Dec 12, 2016 10:01 AM Album Reviews

Although Marquis Hill is a trumpeter, his artistic temperament puts him closer to a saxophonist like John Coltrane than to Miles Davis. The Way We Play is basically Hill’s attempt to experiment and to play standards at the same time. more

Jun 14, 2016 1:28 PM Album Reviews

Miles Davis enjoyed a long tenure with the annual Newport Jazz Festival. At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 collects performances from that event. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:20 PM Album Reviews

Jazz is capableof conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a widearray of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, itis an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few.. more

Jan 22, 2015 1:04 AM Visual Arts

Conservatives—including Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker—like to blame Harley-Davidson’s current business troubles on the state’s tax policies, including a recently enacted rule designed to close a loophole that allo more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

In just a couple of weeks, the Boulevard Theatre opens its production of a pair of David Mamet shorts. I’ll be talking to the show’s director Jaime Jastrab at some point in the next few days. I’ve seen a few pieces of Mamet in production since .. more

Nov 7, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

John Coltrane took jazz as far as it everreached before his death in 1967. He remains a t New York Times ,Books more

Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Books

