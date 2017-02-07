John Coltrane
Brian Dickinson Quintet: The Rhythm Method (Addo Records)
Canadian pianist Brian Dickinson has been a prolific recording artist. On his 11th album, The Rhythm Method recorded by the Brian Dickinson Quintet, the music is original but much of it is obviously dedicated to the artists that inspired hi... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:05 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
More Retrospective Releases by Bob Dylan, Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Bette Midler
David Luhrssen reviews a list of album sets that would make great holiday gifts for music lovers. more
Dec 12, 2016 10:01 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Marquis Hill: The Way We Play (Concord Jazz)
Although Marquis Hill is a trumpeter, his artistic temperament puts him closer to a saxophonist like John Coltrane than to Miles Davis. The Way We Play is basically Hill’s attempt to experiment and to play standards at the same time. more
Jun 14, 2016 1:28 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Miles Davis: At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 (Sony Legacy)
Miles Davis enjoyed a long tenure with the annual Newport Jazz Festival. At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 collects performances from that event. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:20 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jazz Prime Valentine @ Riverwest's Jazz Gallery
Jazz is capableof conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a widearray of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, itis an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few.. more
Jan 22, 2015 1:04 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Harley’s Troubles: It’s Not State Taxes
Conservatives—including Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker—like to blame Harley-Davidson’s current business troubles on the state’s tax policies, including a recently enacted rule designed to close a loophole that allo more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
The Author's Intent: David Mamet
In just a couple of weeks, the Boulevard Theatre opens its production of a pair of David Mamet shorts. I’ll be talking to the show’s director Jaime Jastrab at some point in the next few days. I’ve seen a few pieces of Mamet in production since .. more
Nov 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Coltrane: The Story of a Sound
John Coltrane took jazz as far as it everreached before his death in 1967. He remains a t New York Times ,Books more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books