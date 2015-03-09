RSS

John Dillinger

Last week, I mentioned the now-released book by GavinSchmitt, The Milwaukee Mafia:Mobsters in the Heartland. The book details the rise of organized crimein the city, particularly in the Third Ward, home to the bulk of Milwaukee’sSicilian pop.. more

Mar 9, 2015 7:23 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

ae.jpg.jpe

In Chicago in1934, notorious mobster John Dillinger had just finished watching Manhattan Melodrama, an archetypal New York crime movie, before being gunned down by FBI agents near the Biograph Theater. Since then, many fine vintage films ab... more

May 14, 2014 1:07 AM A&E Feature

Carte Blanche Theatre’s Play Fest opened last night. A weekend of short plays, Play Fest plays out more like a series of smaller works than an actual shorts program. The seven shorts on the program rotate through six different larger program set.. more

Aug 12, 2011 5:41 PM Theater

blogimage11348.jpe

Though she first caught the music industry’s attention as a backup singer for Michael Jackson during his 1987 “Bad” tour, Sheryl Crow resisted early offers to record as a dance-pop artist, waiting until 1993 to release her first album more

Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7183.jpe

Despite a feverish government-sponsored campaign to demonize him during his 1930s crime sp Public Enemies ,Film more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

State wildlife officials say hunters should be able to look forward to a good season. Even after a pretty tough winter in parts of the state, and a harvest of more than 520,000 deer last year, the deer h,Traveling Shepherd more

Nov 23, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

During the 1930s, in the lowest years of the Great Depression, a handful of criminals entered American folklore for robbing banks at a time when bankers were even less popular than today. The History Channel documentary “Crime Wave: 18 Months of .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES