John Doe 2
Who Was Wisconsin Club for Growth’s $1 Million Donor?
Newly obtained tax forms from the Wisconsin Club for Growth show that the controversial group received a $1 million donation as part of its $8 million of revenues more
Apr 2, 2014 1:08 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Legal Fight Over John Doe 2 Continues With Help from GOP Lawmakers
In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more
Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is John Doe 2 Dead or Alive?
Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more
Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Did the new ruling bythree appeals court judges breathe new life into John Doe 2, which had beendealt a seemingly fatal injury a few weeks ago when a judge quashed subpeonas sent to Gov. Scott Walker and some conservative groups? Eh. I don’t t.. more
Jan 31, 2014 5:17 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: New John Doe 2 Ruling Lacks Common Sense
In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other more
Jan 17, 2014 3:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Issue of the Week: John Doe 2’s Focus on Big Money
As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more
Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
