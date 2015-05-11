John Glowacki
Where Fact and Fiction Meet
Based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, First Stage’s 'Big Fish' is a wonderful musical for the whole family. more
May 11, 2015 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Kickstart a Milwaukee Movie
Two UWM film department graduates are making a feature film—and they need our help. Martin Kaszubowski and Scott Cary are directing Christopher Darling, a film about an indie rock star as he “descends into boredom-fueled hedonism” while on tour.. more
Oct 23, 2014 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Boulevard Theatre Goes the Distance with ‘Pal Joey’
Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more
Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Greatness of ‘The Glass Menagerie’
The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more
Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Steve Spice Theater
Christmas at the Brumder Mansion
It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more
Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Frightened Rabbit w/ Maps & Atlases and Our Brother the Native
Scott Hutchison’s unique, Scottish-accented voice has pushed Frightened Rabbit into the indie-rock limelight since the band’s 2003 formation. Hutchison began Frightened Rabbit as a solo project, to which he eventually added his brother more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee